Dixon man dies in Western Illinois accident

A man from eastern Iowa’s Scott County was killed in a crash in western Illinois.

It happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 280 near the Quad-City International Airport in Moline. Illinois State Police say the driver of a westbound box truck lost control for unknown reasons. His truck crossed the median and went into the eastbound lanes. It crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Troy Puffinbarger of Dixon, Iowa.

Puffinbarger died later at a hospital. The driver of the box truck and two passengers were seriously hurt.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)