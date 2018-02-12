I-35 intersection is scene of two crashes less than two hours apart

Two separate crashes on Interstate 35 at the intersection of State Highway 9 in Worth County near Hanlontown killed one person and injured two others on Friday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says at about 7:50 PM, a semi driven by 70-year-old Thomas Torkelson of New Hampton entered the median and continued until it struck the bridge support.

Torkelson was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City and then later transferred to another facility, with his condition being unknown at this time.

Shortly before 9:30, a Worth County Sheriff’s Department SUV providing assistance for the semi crash was struck by a car driven by 65-year-old Johnnie Waslick of Mason City.

Waslick was killed, while deputy Zachary Schrupp was treated and released.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accidents remain under investigation.

By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City