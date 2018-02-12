Iowa’s #1 manufacturer is named among planet’s ‘most ethical’ employers

Quad Cities-based Deere & Company is being named one of the world’s most ethical companies.

The designation comes from the Ethisphere Institute. It annually ranks companies that achieve highly ethical business practices.

Deere is one of only a dozen companies to have earned the recognition for all 12 years the institute has done the research.

This year, 135 honorees in 23 countries and 57 industries were recognized.

Deere chairman and CEO Sam Allen says the company has an unwavering commitment to ethical behavior and doing the right things in the right way.

Deere is Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer.

