Northwest Iowa woman dies in Webster County crash

A Fort Dodge woman was killed in a two-car accident near the town of Badger in Webster County on Sunday afternoon.

A tractor with a snow blower was reportedly backing to the south blowing snow to clear a farm drive causing temporary white out conditions on to the highway.

Meanwhile, a southbound Toyota Camry driven by James Harris of Fort Dodge was steering his car to give the tractor more room, crossing the center line and then collided with a northbound Ford Focus driven by Robert Eilerts of Algona.

A passenger in the Harris car, 81-year-old Norma Harris of Fort Dodge died of her injuries in the accident.

Both James Harris and Robert Eilerts were transported to a Fort Dodge hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City