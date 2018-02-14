Tyson announces plans to give employee bonuses from tax savings

Tyson employees in Iowa could be getting a bonus in their paychecks.

The president of the Arkansas-based company, Tom Hayes, announced today that the federal tax reform will lead to $300 million in savings for the company and they plan to provide a one-time bonus to some 100,000 employees. Tyson has meat processing facilities in Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Storm Lake, Perry and Columbus Junction.

The company says it will pay eligible full-time employees a one-time $1,000 bonus and part-time employees will get a $500 bonus. The company says it will also spend some of the money on enhanced training, education and development opportunities for employees.