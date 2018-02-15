Clinton man accused of stealing school bus in Charlotte

A Clinton man is facing charges after police say he stole a school bus late Tuesday afternoon.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to small town of Charlotte on the report of a stolen Northeast Community School District bus from a private driveway. A short time later, deputies located the bus – stuck – in a nearby field. After a brief standoff, deputies took 38-year-old Thomas Ruchotzke into custody.

He’s now charged with operating without owner’s consent, third-degree criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. Deputies also discovered there were two warrants out for Ruchotzke’s arrest for controlled substance violations.

(Thanks to Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)