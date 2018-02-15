Contest to pick Iowa’s best burger now underway

Nominations are now being taken in the 9th annual Iowa’s Best Burger competition.

Brooke German, marketing director for Iowa Beef Industry Council, says they’re again teaming up with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association in the statewide contest. Iowans have just under a month to nominate a restaurant that serves what they consider the state’s best 100% beef burger.

“After March 12th, when our polls close, we will select the top ten restaurants with the most votes,” German says. “At that time, we will have a secret panel of judges go out and visit all ten of those restaurants. We will come back at the beginning of May to kick off Beef Month with the announcement of the best burger in Iowa.” Last year’s voters and judges determined the state’s best burger was in northwest Iowa.

“The Smokin’ Hereford Barbeque in Storm Lake won last year’s contest,” German says. “During the nomination period, we had about 500 restaurants receive at least one vote in the competition so we know there’s a lot of great restaurants serving a lot of great burgers across the state.”

Nominations can be made at the Iowa Beef Industry Council website.

(Thanks to Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)