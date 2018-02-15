Storm Lake students charged after multiple nude photographs sent in text messages

An investigation of “sexting” at northwest Iowa schools has led to the arrest of several juveniles.

On February sixth, police took a report at the Storm Lake High School alleging multiple students had been sending nude photographs via text messages to other students. The allegations included students from Storm Lake High School, Storm Lake Middle School and a juvenile from Sheldon. During the investigation, police seized multiple cell phones and executed search warrants for each phone.

The investigation alleges that 9 minors were involved in 15 incidents where photos were allegedly shared or sent to juveniles in Storm Lake, Schaller, Lakeside, Sheldon, and as far as Graham, Washington.

This week, police arrested six students at the Storm Lake High School and one student at the Storm Lake Middle School.

