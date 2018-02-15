Timmer’s 39 leads Drake past Indiana State

Reed Timmer dropped a career-high 39 points in Drake’s 90-76 victory over Indiana State Wednesday night in the Knapp Center.

Weeks after he became Drake’s all-time leading scorer, Timmer’s 39 points are the most by a Bulldog since 2015-16 and the second most since the 1981 season. The career-high came on a lights-out 11-of-19 shooting performance that included going 8-of-15 from three-point range. Timmer’s eight three-pointers tied for the second most three-pointers in a single game in school history and the second-most in Knapp Center history. Timmer also added four rebounds and four assists while shooting a perfect 7-of-7 at the free throw line.

“He was terrific,” Drake head coach Niko Medved said of Timmer. “He just plays with so much confidence and poise. He found himself open early and just got into a rhythm. Every time they were making a run he would come back and make another play.”

Senior De’Antae McMurray followed with 16 points going 6-of-9 and also adding three rebounds and three assists. Junior Nick McGlynn joined him in double-digits with 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior C.J. Rivers had a game-high 10 rebounds with eight points and four assists.

Drake (15-13, 9-6 MVC) shot an impressive 30-of-56 (53.6 percent) from the field and 13-of-29 (44.8 percent) from beyond the arc.



