Garbage truck driver dies in accident near Council Bluffs



The driver of a sanitation truck was killed in a rollover crash in western Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report 38-year old Jeremy Daniels, of Council Bluffs, died from injuries he suffered after being ejected from the truck as it rolled over while making a turn. The accident involving a 2007 Sterling sanitation truck owned by a Council Bluffs company occurred at around 1:10 p.m., when the vehicle was negotiating a curve, north of Council Bluffs.

The accident remains under investigation.

 (By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)


