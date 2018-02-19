Timmer’s late basket leads Drake past Missouri State

Reed Timmer converted a four-point play with 1.8 seconds left to rally the Drake University men’s basketball team to a 67-63 win at Missouri State Sunday afternoon.

Drake (16-13, 10-6 MVC) needed a furious rally in the final 30 seconds to outscore MSU, 9-1 during that span, and earn the season sweep of the Bears after Missouri State rallied back in a game that Drake led for more than 33 minutes.

“It was a huge win for our guys and we did what had to do,” said Drake head coach Niko Medved. “They made a run, we made a run right back and what a great finish at the end. WE just made one more play than them, but what a pair of huge shots from our seniors. Reed did what he’s done for us all year and I couldn’t be more proud of them to continue to fight and scrap.”

Casey Schlatter connected on a pair of free throws to pull the Bulldogs within two points and Graham Woodward followed with a huge three-pointer with 16 seconds left to give Drake a 63-61 lead. MSU tied the game briefly on a free throw before Timmer connected from well beyond the arc to put the Bulldogs ahead for good in the final two seconds. Timmer was fouled on the game-winning three-pointer and converted the free throw for the final 67-63 margin in Drake’s third-ever and second-straight win in Springfield, Mo.



