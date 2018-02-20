Council Bluffs priest suspended following hearing on allegation of unwelcome advances

The Catholic Diocese of Des Moines says a priest has been suspended following an allegation of misconduct.

Information from the diocese says Father Carlos Pineda Gomez was suspended indefinitely after a hearing on an allegation of what is called “a serious violation of boundary issues related to unwelcome advances toward an adult.” The diocese says Bishop Richard Pates notified in Council Bluffs police and suspended Gomez — who serves the Corpus Christi Parish in Council Bluffs.

The suspended priest may not engage in public ministry including celebrating Mass or sacraments, nor may he go to the parish office, St. Albert Catholic Schools or the parish religious education program. The Des Moines Diocese says no further action will be taken until an investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The diocese says it encourages anyone with allegations of abuse by clergy to contact their local police department or diocesan Victim Assistance Advocate Sherry Knox at advocate@dmdiocese.org. sherry.knox@polkcountyiowa.gov or 515-286-2028. She can assist the person with making a complaint, receiving support and counseling services.