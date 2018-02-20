Floodwaters in Jackson County force truck driver to swim to safety

A truck driver swam to safety after his vehicle was submerged in floodwaters this morning in Eastern Iowa.

It happened near Preston where heavy rains and ice jams on the Maquoketa river resulted in a flood-covered highway. The driver of a truck, owned by Ryder and leased by a postal carrier firm, tried to drive through the floodwaters but became stuck. The driver got out and was not injured.

A photo of the truck, partially-buried in the floodwaters, was posted to Facebook by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department with a reminder: “Please do not drive around the barricades.”