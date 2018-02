A west-central Iowa woman died in an accident Monday in Ida County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 22-year-old Destiney Gritten of Odebolt was southbound on a county road east of Holstein around 5:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at Highway 20. Her car was struck by a Freightliner semi driven by 40-year-old Daniel Anderson of Firth, Idaho. Gritten was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the accident.

There was no report of injuries to the semi driver.