Driver dies going the wrong way on I-35 near Cumming

A deadly crash in south-central Iowa this morning involved a driver going the wrong direction on Interstate 35.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Nate Ludwig says the crash between a car and semi happened in Warren County around 3:30 a.m. “The vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 near the Cumming exit,” Ludwig said. The driver of the car was killed. The semi driver was not injured.

“We don’t know why the driver was heading the wrong way on the interstate or where they got on the interstate at…it’s still under investigation,” Ludwig said. The crash forced the closure of I-35 southbound for several hours.

“I think they cleared the interstate at about 8 a.m. and opened it back up,” Ludwig said. The crash happened near the town of Cumming, which is located about nine miles south of the Des Moines metro area.