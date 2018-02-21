Safety expert: farmers should evaluate if going in grain bin is necessary

The director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Dan Neenan, is asking Iowa farmers to reconsider entering grain bins.

“The farmer needs to ask themselves if they really need to go in the bin,” Neenan says. “Is there something they can do from outside the bin instead of having to go inside?” Neenan says if a farmer decides to enter a bin, there are some essential safety steps to follow.

“You need to lock-out and tag-out the power source to the auger,” Neenan says. “If you get in the bin with the auger turned on, or if you’re in the bin and somebody turns the auger on inadvertently, it can pull you to your waist in 15 seconds and completely submerge you within 30 (seconds).”

He also recommends being at least 18 years old before entering a grain bin, ensuring good air quality inside the confined space, wearing a body harness, and following the rule Neenan says is broken most often on the farm.

“Entering into the bin should be a minimum of a two person job. The person entering into the bin, and then there needs to be a reliable attendant outside who’s one and only job is to watch what’s going on inside the bin,” Neenan says. And, according to Neenan, the attendant should not enter the bin if there’s trouble, but instead call emergency services.

This week (February 18-24) is recognized as Grain Bin Safety Week.

