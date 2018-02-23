Bernie Sanders back in Iowa for fundraiser today, rally tonight

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will speak at a midday fundraiser in Des Moines for a Democratic candidate in Iowa’s third congressional district.

Pete D’Allesandro was the manager of Sanders’ Iowa Caucus campaign. Sanders is the independent who ran for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016.

Sanders told The Cedar Rapids Gazette he does not have a timeline for deciding whether to run again in 2020. Sanders said he intends to “worry about 2018 first.” This evening, Sanders is the headliner for a rally in Cedar Rapids organized by “Not One Penny.” It’s a group calling for the repeal of the federal tax cuts passed in December. Sanders says Republicans gave huge tax breaks to corporations and the wealthiest “one percent” of Americans.

Sanders will campaign tomorrow in Wisconsin for the Democratic candidate who hopes to challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Sanders campaigned yesterday in Illinois for another Democratic congressional candidate who’s facing a primary.