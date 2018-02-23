‘Significant footprint’ to remain in Iowa, but executive suite in Florida after Rockwell Collins acquired

More details emerge about the reorganization plan once Cedar Rapids-based Rockwell Collins is acquired by United Technologies.

About 8,000 people work for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, making it the city’s largest employer. The new company will be called Collins Aerospace Systems. According to Thursday’s announcement, executives will be based in Florida, and the new company will be divided into six units. The avionics and missions systems units will be based in Cedar Rapids.

A company news release indicated a “significant footprint” would be maintained in Cedar Rapids, but there was no indication of how many people would remain on the job in Cedar Rapids facilities.

Collins Radio was founded in Cedar Rapids 85 years ago. Rockwell bought the company 45 years ago.