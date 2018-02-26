Clinton woman charged in animal neglect case

More details are now being released in last week’s animal neglect case in Clinton.

Police were called to a house Wednesday evening and found eight live dogs and one dead dog at the home.

According to police the residence had not power, heat or water. The dogs were taken to the Humane Society custody for treatment.

On Friday night, officers from the Clinton Police Department located Teresa Muhs and she was subsequently charged with nine counts of animal neglect.

This incident still remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton