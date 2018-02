A Johnston woman pleaded guilty to four counts of child endangerment Monday. Police arrested Erin Macke last September, shortly after she returned to Iowa from Germany.

Macke was accused of leaving her four children home alone while she took the European vacation. As part of a plea deal, the 31-year-old Macke had another charge dropped – that had to do with an unloaded gun left in the house.

Macke could face up to 8 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 19.