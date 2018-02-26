Senate GOP sends education funding bill to governor

Republicans in the Iowa Senate have given final legislative approval to a one percent increase “per pupil” state support of public schools in the next academic year. It amounts to an increase of about $32 million. Due to declining enrollment, not all districts will get more money. Some schools will be forced to cut budgets.

Another bill approved by the Senate tonight, provides 140 districts with more state money to cover transportation costs. Senator Rob Hogg, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, ridiculed Senate Republicans for abandoning their long-term plan and embracing the House Republicans’ one-year proposal.

“A measly little injection of money,” Hogg said of the bill. “…I think that is pathetic.”

Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, responded.

“I would much rather have this be a long-term solutions, but let me tell you, Senator Hogg, $14 million is not nothing,” Sinclair said.

Legislators say they hope to address school transportation costs and the glitch in the “per pupil” formula that distributes general state funding for schools next year.