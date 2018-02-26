Shorthanded Iowa State falls to #21 West Virginia

No. 21 West Virginia defeated Iowa State 85-70 Saturday evening in Morgantown.

The Cyclones fought to the end despite being shorthanded, suiting up only seven players. Nick Weiler-Babb and Solomon Young sat out with injuries and Donovan Jackson missed the game while attending the funeral of his father, Donald.

Lindell Wigginton, who was one of three freshmen who started for the Cyclones, led ISU with 29 points. Wigginton buried four 3-pointers to give him 62 on the season, breaking ISU’s school-record for 3-pointers made in a season by a rookie (Jake Sullivan, 61 in 2000-01). He also tied his career high with 10 field goals made.

Terrence Lewis, who earned his first career start, matched his career high with 12 points and set a career best with three 3-pointers made.

Cameron Lard, another freshman starter, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots in the loss. Lard now has 55 blocks on the season to tie for seventh on ISU’s season list.

The Mountaineers had four players score in double figures, led by Jevon Carter’s 24 points.