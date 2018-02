Two people were killed in a head-on crash about 8 o’clock last night in southern Iowa’s Monroe County.

State troopers say a 2002 Chevy pickup driven by 28-year-old Nathaniel Stroud of Centerville was westbound on Highway 34 traveling at high speed in the eastbound lane and struck a 2014 Chrysler driven by 34-year-old Summer Cox of Allerton.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 34 was closed for more than three hours in both directions.

By Tom Williamson, KIIC, Albia