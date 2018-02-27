Van/pickup crash near Fort Dodge claims a life

Webster County authorities are investigating a head-on collision on Monday night in which one person was killed.

The accident happened north of Fort Dodge on U.S.Highway 169 at 8:20 p.m.

The accident reportedly involved a Honda van and a pickup truck. The van ended up on the east side of the highway.

One person was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for treatment of injuries.

The name of the person killed and the person injured has not been released.

The highway was closed in both directions for at least an hour while first responders worked on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City