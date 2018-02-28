Iowa State falls to Oklahoma State on emotional senior night

Oklahoma State downed Iowa State, 80-71 in the home finale Tuesday night in Hilton Coliseum.

The Cowboys converted 15 offensive boards into 24 second-chance points to hurt the Cyclones. ISU shot just 39.7 percent from the field in the loss.

Donovan Jackson drilled five of Iowa State’s 13 3-pointers in the game en route to 17 points. Lindell Wigginton added 20 points and Terrence Lewis chipped in with 12 points behind a career-high four 3-pointers.

OSU’s Jeffrey Carroll led all players with 21 points.

Oklahoma State led 48-43 in a high-scoring first half. The Cowboys were up by as many 12 points, leading 33-21 behind a 10-0 run.

Iowa State got hot from the perimeter to get back into the game. Terrence Lewis buried three treys in the final six minutes to help trim the deficit at the break.

A slow start to the second half hurt the Cyclones. ISU made just 1-of-12 shots to begin the second period to help OSU mount a 62-46 lead.

ISU had an answer, however, drilling three-straight 3-pointers (Jackson, Wigginton, Lewis) to close the gap to 62-55 with 11:48 remaining.

The Cowboys kept the Cyclones at bay for the rest of the game, maintaining at least a seven-point lead the rest of the way.