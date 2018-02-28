Senator Grassley to have ‘routine’ outpatient surgery

Senator Chuck Grassley is scheduled to have what he describes as a routine outpatient medical procedure this Friday.

“I’m going to spare you the details, but it’s kind of a hernia fix,” Grassley said this morning. “I’ll be back at work in the Senate for a vote Monday at 5:30.”

Grassley has not missed a vote in the Senate since 1993 and he told Iowa reporters this morning he hopes to keep that streak going. Grassley, who is 84, may have to suspend his jogging routine, though. Grassley’s son had a similar surgery last year and Grassley said he’s been warned he may not “be very active for quite a while.”

“I’ll have a light schedule next week,” Grassley said.

Grassley revealed earlier this year that he aims for a 9 p.m. bedtime every day. That’s because he gets up at 4 a.m. several days each week to go on a three-mile run before heading into the office.