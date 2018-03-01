Man in custody after fatal shooting, standoff in NE Iowa

A suspect is jailed after a fatal shooting and a standoff in northeast Iowa.

A report of shots fired around 1:30 this morning led authorities to a Cresco trailer court overnight, and a man suspected of killing a woman there was taken into custody.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said this morning that the Cresco Police Department and an Iowa State Patrol SWAT team negotiated a peaceful surrender after several hours.

Officers then located the deceased individual inside the trailer home.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said just after 9 a.m. that the threat had ended.

Law enforcement had asked local schools to delay the start of classes two hours as a safety measure.

Names of subjects involved have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Authorities continue to investigate.

By Bruce Buckley, KCZQ, Cresco