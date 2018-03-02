Student stabbed to death near Oskaloosa convenience store

A college student was stabbed to death in an off-campus incident in Oskaloosa.

Police were called to the Jiffy Convenience store in Oskaloosa shortly before 11 o’clock last night on a report of an injured man. Officers found 22 year old Marquis Todd of Woodbridge, Illinois, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to witnesses, an altercation occurred after a minor traffic accident during which Todd was stabbed.

Todd was a former member of the William Penn Statesmen basketball team. His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for autopsy. So far, no arrests have been made.

(Reporting by Bob Allen, KBOE, Oskaloosa)