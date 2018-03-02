Student stabbed to death in Oskaloosa

A 22-year-old William Penn student has died from a stabbing that happened in an off-campus incident in Oskaloosa.

Mike Motsinger of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the fight happened in a residential area of Oskaloosa late last night.

“It appears there was some type of traffic accident earlier in the evening, about a half-hour to an hour before the actual fight that occurred,” he told Radio Iowa in a telephone interview.

Marquis Todd of Woodridge, Illinois, was a former member of the William Penn men’s basketball team. Oskaloosa police responding to a 911 call about the fight found the injured student at a convenience store in Oskaloosa shortly before 11 p.m.

Motsinger said investigators have interviewed witnesses and those who were involved in the fight.

“We are getting cooperation,” Motsinger said.

Police have not taken anyone into custody in connection with this incident.

“Everyone we’ve interviewed, all the evidence we’ve gathered up, that will all be put into a case report. That report will then be handed over to the county attorney probably mid-to-late next week,” he said. “The county attorney’s office will then review everything that’s presented to them and then they’ll make a decision on whether there are any charges that are warranted in this case.”

Motsinger says authorities have determined this case poses no danger to the general public.

Todd was taken to a hospital last night. He later died of his injuries. His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for autopsy.

(Reporting by Bob Allen, KBOE, Oskaloosa; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)