Class 1A quarterfinals

North Linn (26-0) vs. Edgewood-Colesburg (21-4), 9:30 a.m.

George-Little Rock (19-6) vs. Don Bosco (22-3), 11:15 a.m.

Grand View Christian (22-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-9), 1 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s (25-0) vs. Lynnville-Sully (22-3), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinal:

Treynor (24-0) vs. Wapello (23-1), 4:30 p.m.

South Hamilton (24-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-1), 6:30 p.m.

Sheldon (21-3) vs. Carroll Kuemper (15-8), 8:15 p.m.