Parents watch as Iowa native races in Alaska’s Iditarod

An Iowa native is taking part in a grueling competition in Alaska this week. This is the first Iditarod for 33-year-old Emily Maxwell, who moved to Alaska from Iowa City just two years ago. She’s one of 67 mushers who are racing their dog sleds from Anchorage to Nome. Emily’s parents told KCRG-TV they’re experiencing a range of emotions as they monitor her progress on the Iditarod website.

“We’re thrilled, we’re very proud of her, excited, and nervous,” Mary Maxwell said. According to Mary, her daughter’s journey has inspired a lot of people.

“She’s so excited that it’s hard not to catch her enthusiasm,” Mary said. The race, which covers 1,000 miles of Alaskan wilderness, started this past weekend. Some of the mushers are expected to cross the finish line next Monday.