Murder investigation underway in Des Moines

Update 12:30: Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Des Moines resident Christopher John Latimer.

At this time, no charges have been filed in this investigation.

Original story:

A homicide investigation is under in Iowa’s capital city.

Des Moines Police were called to a house in the Drake University neighborhood at 1076 21st Street just before 6 a.m. by a neighbor who heard fighting upstairs. The house is divided into four apartments. Officers found a man dead and took another man into custody. Police had been called to the same residence earlier in the morning and took another person into custody, but they say it’s unclear if that incident is related to the homicide.

No charges have been filed yet. This is Des Moines’ second homicide of 2018.