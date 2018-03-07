Wigginton named to the USBWA All-District team

Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton was named to the United State Basketball Writers Association All-District VI team.

Wigginton, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native, leads the Cyclones averaging 16.6 points in his rookie campaign. He has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, which is an ISU freshman record. He also has set the Cyclone rookie record with 67 three-pointers.

Wigginton became just the eighth freshman in Big 12 history to score more than 300 points in conference play, joining the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Kevin Durant.

Last weekend, Wigginton was named to the Big 12’s All-Newcomer Team as well as being recognized as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection.

DISTRICT VI

POY: Devonté Graham, Kansas

COY: Bill Self, Kansas

Udoke Azubuike, Kansas

Barry Brown, Kansas State

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Marcus Foster, Creighton

Devonté Graham, Kansas

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Dean Wade, Kansas State

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State

Trae Young, Oklahoma