Wigginton named to the USBWA All-District team

Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton was named to the United State Basketball Writers Association All-District VI team.
Wigginton, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native, leads the Cyclones averaging 16.6 points in his rookie campaign. He has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, which is an ISU freshman record. He also has set the Cyclone rookie record with 67 three-pointers.
Wigginton became just the eighth freshman in Big 12 history to score more than 300 points in conference play, joining the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Kevin Durant.
Last weekend, Wigginton was named to the Big 12’s All-Newcomer Team as well as being recognized as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection.
DISTRICT VI
POY: Devonté Graham, Kansas
COY: Bill Self, Kansas
Udoke Azubuike, Kansas
Barry Brown, Kansas State
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Marcus Foster, Creighton
Devonté Graham, Kansas
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
Kassius Robertson, Missouri
Dean Wade, Kansas State
Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State
Trae Young, Oklahoma