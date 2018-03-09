Wartburg hosting DIII Women’s Sweet 16

The No. 2 Wartburg women’s basketball team (29-0 overall) was selected to host NCAA Sectional Round games this weekend. The Knights will host No. 7/11 Trine (26-3) Friday at 8 p.m. and East Texas Baptist University (24-6) and No. 6/8 St. Thomas (27-2) will play in the other Sweet Sixteen game at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s Elite Eight game at 7 p.m.

This marks the first time Wartburg has hosted NCAA games for women’s basketball since 2001. This will be the first season Levick Arena hosts an NCAA Tournament, as the games in 2001 were in the old Knights Gym, which was torn down for the W to be built.