Nine Iowa cities are splitting more than $3 million in federal funding to help finance updates to city sewers and water-related systems.

Clinton is getting $600,000 for its project. Hamburg and Central City are each getting $500,000. Portsmouth is planning to dig a new well and install new water mains and is receiving $195,000 in federal funds for the project.

Grants of $300,000 are going to Armstrong, Scranton and Shelby. The communities of Lehigh and Smithland will each receive $242,000.