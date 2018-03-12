Drake to host Abilene Christian in CIT First Round

A day after accepting an invitation to compete in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, the Drake University men’s basketball team has learned its first-round opponent. The Bulldogs will host Abilene Christian University Monday, March 12, at 1 p.m. in the Knapp Center. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and admission will be free to all fans.

Drake makes its 11th postseason appearance in program history and first since 2012. The CIT berth marks the third time the Bulldogs have been a part of the CIT field as the team was a part of the 2012 and 2009 editions of the event.

ACU is making its first postseason appearance as a Division I program after compiling a 16-15 overall record and an 8-10 mark in Southland Conference action.

Monday’s game is the second ever between the two programs. The Bulldogs and Wildcats met in the Knapp Center Dec. 22, 2015 with the Bulldogs prevailing 87-70 behind 23 points from Graham Woodward (Edina, Minn.).

While admission is free to all for Monday’s game as part of Community Day at the Knapp Center, fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate at Drake Athletics has partnered the Food Bank of Iowa to collect needed items for Iowans in need.