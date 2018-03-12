Radio Iowa

Newell woman dies after falling out of pickup near Fort Dodge

The Iowa State Patrol is releasing more details about a fatal accident Friday night in Webster County near Fort Dodge.

The Patrol says a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 31-year-old Joshua Jensen of Newell was traveling north bound when a passenger in the pickup, 29-year-old Sarah Jensen also of Newell, fell out of the pickup and was accidentally struck by a 2010 Mazda driven by 31-year-old Cynthia Andrews of Joplin, Missouri.
Sarah Jensen was transported to a Fort Dodge hospital but did not survive. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)

 


