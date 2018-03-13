13th seeded Drake will face Texas A&M in Women’s NCAA Tourney

The Drake University women’s basketball team (26-7) is a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament as Drake will play at No. 4 Texas A&M (24-9) Friday, March 16 it was announced Monday night on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on ESPN. The game in College Station, Texas will broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPN3. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Drake won its seventh Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and secured its 12th NCAA Tournament berth with a 75-63 victory over UNI in the MVC Tournament championship game Sunday afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill.

The Bulldogs’ second-straight MVC Tournament title capped a second-consecutive season in which the program went undefeated against conference foes and the victory over UNI was the Bulldogs 21st-straight win this season.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and the Aggies. No. 5 DePaul and No. 12 Oklahoma are the other two teams in the Spokane Region. They will play Friday at 11 a.m. CST.