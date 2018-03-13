Man found dead in Des Moines house fire

A Des Moines man died in a fire at his home Monday.

The Des Moines Fire Department says they were called out at 2:24 in the afternoon and found smoke coming from the home when they arrived. The owner of the home, Emmitt Johnson, was found dead in the room where the fire started. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and say it was confined to the room where they found Johnson.

The fire department is trying to determine the cause of the fire, and information from the department says it does not appear there were working smoke detectors in the home.