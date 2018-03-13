Man shot by Davenport police officer following domestic dispute call

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Davenport.

Police were called to a central Davenport neighborhood a little before 4 a.m. Tuesday on the report of a domestic dispute. They were told a 43-year-old man had armed himself with a gun and was walking toward an intersection to confront a woman who had previously filed a restraining order on him.

Shortly after the call came in, a Davenport officer saw the man and attempted to approach him. Police say when the man produced a handgun, the officer drew his service weapon and shots were fired. The officer was able to disarm the man and take him into custody.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt. In following the Davenport Police Department’s officer-involved shooting protocol, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)