Maquoketa Caves State Park closed for improvement work

A popular tourist destination in eastern Iowa will remain closed through most of this summer.

Maquoketa Caves State Park was shutdown in early February for campground electrical upgrades and to improve roads. The Iowa DNR projects the park in Jackson County will be closed until August 24 and the campground will be closed from April 1 through August 30. The park and caves draw around 250,000 visitors a year.

The caves were previously shutdown between 2010 and 2012 to slow the spread of White Nose Syndrome, a fungus that’s fatal to bats.