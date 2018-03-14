Whitver says it’s ‘new day’ after he’s chosen as Senate’s GOP leader

A new leadership team is now in place in the Iowa Senate, changes prompted by a GOP senator’s dramatic exit Monday. Senator Bill Dix had been the top Republican leader in the senate, but he resigned after images posted online showed him kissing a lobbyist. The 28 Republicans who remain in the senate met this morning and elected Jack Whitver of Ankeny to be the Senate Majority Leader.

“I believe it is a new day in the state of Iowa and in the Iowa Senate,” Whitver told reporters shortly after the private meeting, “and we look forward to moving forward.”

Whitver had been the number two Republican in the senate, serving as Senate President. Senator Charles Schneider, an attorney from West Des Moines, was chosen by his fellow Republicans to replace Whitver as president. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, is the newly elected GOP whip in the senate.

(Check back for more information on this breaking story)