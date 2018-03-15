Council Bluffs man who shot himself in the leg going to prison

A Council Bluffs man is sentenced to two years in federal prison after shooting himself in the leg.

Thirty-five-year-old Sean Cullen was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm after he went to the hospital in September of last year claiming someone had shot him in the leg. Officers who investigated found a trail of blood outside Cullen’s home which led to the fence.

Cullen’s neighbor found a loaded gun in his yard and police determined Cullen had shot himself in the leg during a domestic dispute and then threw the gun into his neighbor’s yard before going to the hospital.

Cullen had been convicted of felony theft in 2007 and was not allowed to possess a gun.