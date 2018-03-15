Drake to face Northern Colorado next in CIT

The Drake University men’s basketball team will travel to Greeley, Colo., to face the University of Northern Colorado in the next round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The Bulldogs and Bears will meet Sunday, March 18, at 4 p.m. CDT in UNC’s Bank of Colorado Arena.

The Bulldogs advanced to Sunday’s contest by virtue of their 80-73 overtime victory against Abilene Christian Monday afternoon in the Knapp Center to improve to 17-16 this season. Senior Ore Arogundade (Chicago, Ill.) poured in a career-high 25 points in that win to keep the Bulldogs’ postseason run alive.

Northern Colorado is 22-12 this season after falling in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Montana. The Bears won six of their final eight games of the season and are led by Andre Spight’s 21.9 points per game, the second-highest scoring average in the Big Sky Conference.