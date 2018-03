Three people are hospitalized after a fire this morning in Waterloo.

Crews were sent to the house fire at 1815 Commercial Street just after 4 a.m. One person got out of the house on their own, but three others – one adult and two children – were rescued. They were said to be in critical condition.

The fire killed a number of cats and dogs that were in the home. There’s no word yet on what may’ve sparked the fire.