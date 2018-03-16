Candidates submit paperwork for three party primaries in June

Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline has passed and we now know which candidates for statehouse, statewide and congressional offices submitted the paperwork required to have their names placed on June Primary ballots.
There’s a minimum number of petition signatures from Iowans that must be collected for each office a candidate is seeking. Third district congressional candidate Theresa Greenfield fired her campaign manager when he admitted he forged some of the signatures on her petitions, which were filed earlier this week.
Greenfield and a crew of supporters made an almost literal 11th hour dash Friday to collect signatures from residents in each of the 16 counties in the third congressional district and submit them just before the filing deadline.
In addition to Greenfield, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron Corbett and first district congressional candidate Courtney Rowe, a Democrat, submitted their petitions Friday afternoon. Corbett’s came in just an hour before the deadline.
The secretary of state’s staff will review the petitions from those three candidates on Monday to determine if they’re met the paperwork requirements. The next deadline in this process is next Friday, the 23rd. Rival campaigns and private citizens have until then to review the petitions from all the candidates and challenge any signatures that appear suspect.
Below is a list of all the candidates who submitted petitions to run in the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian Party Primaries on June 5th. The list notes which candidates are incumbents. It also notes the district where an incumbent is not seeking reelection.
First Congressional District
Rod Blum of Dubuque – Republican (incument)
Abby Finkenaur of Dubuque – Democrat
Thomas Heckroth of Cedar Falls – Democrat
George Ramsey of Cedar Rapids – Democrat
Second Congressional District
Dave Loebsack of Iowa City – Democrat (incumbent)
Ginny Galigiuri of Osceola – Republican
Christopher Peters of Coralville – Republican
Third Congressional District
David Young of Van Meter – Republican (incumbent)
Cindy Axne of West Des Moines – Democrat
Pete D’Alessandro of Des Moines – Democrat
Eddie J. Mauro of Des Moines – Democrat
Bryan Jack Holder of Council Bluffs – Libertarian
Fourth Congressional District
Steve King of Kiron – Republican (incumbent)
Cyndi Hanson of Sioux City – Republican
Leann Jacobsen of Spencer – Democrat
John Paschen of Ames – Democrat
J.D. Scholten of Sioux City – Democrat
Charles Aldrich of Clarion – Libertarian
Governor
Kim Reynolds of Osceola – Republican (incumbent)
Nate Boulton of Des Moines – Democrat
Cathy Glasson of Coralville – Democrat
Fred Hubbell of Des Moines – Democrat
Andrea “Andy” McGuire of Des Moines – Democrat
John Norris of Des Moines – Democrat
Ross Wilburn of Ames – Democrat
Marco Battaglia of Des Moines – Libertarian
Jake Porter of Council Bluffs – Libertarian
Secretary of State
Paul Pate of Cedar Rapids – Republican (incumbent)
Deidre DeJear of Des Moines – Democrat
Jim Mowrer of Des Moines – Democrat
Auditor of State
Mary Mosiman of Nevada – Republican (incumbent)
Rob Sand of Des Moines – Democrat
Treasurer of State
Michael L. Fitzgerald of Des Moines – Democratic (incumbent)
Secretary of Agriculture
Michael Naig of Des Moines – Republican (incumbent)
Ray Gaesser of Corning – Republican
Chad Ingels of Randalia – Republican
Craig Lang of Brooklyn – Republican
Dan Zumbach of Ryan – Republican
Tim Gannon of Des Moines – Democrat
Attorney General
Tom Miller of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
State Senator District 01
Brad D. Price of Spirit Lake – Republican
Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake – Republican
Jesse Wolfe of Emmetsburg – Republican
(Incumbent in this district is former Republican David Johnson, who is registered as “no party” and has said he’s seeking reelection in November as an independent.)
State Senator District 03
Jim Carlin of Sioux City – Republican (incumbent)
Dave Dawson of Lawton – Democrat
State Senator District 05
Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge – Republican (incumbent)
John J. O’Brien of Fort Dodge – Democrat
State Senator District 07
Steven Stokes of Sioux City – Republican
Jackie Smith of Sioux City – Democrat
(Republican Rick Bertrand, the incumbent in this distrrict, is not seeking reelection)
State Senator District 09
Jason Schultz of Schleswig – Republican (incumbent)
State Senator District 11
Tom Shipley of Nodaway – Republican (incumbent)
Sara Ramsey of Corning – Democrat
State Senator District 13
Julian Garrett of Indianola – Republican (incumbent)
Vicky Brenner of Winterset – Democrat
State Senator District 15
Chaz Allen of Newton – Democrat (incumbent)
Tim Shay of Newton – Republican
State Senator District 17
Tony Bisignano of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
State Senator District 19
Jack Whitver of Ankeny — Republican (incumbent)
Brett H. Nelson of Saylor Township — Republican
Amber Gustafson of Ankeny – Democrat
State Senator District 21
Brian B. Bales of West Des Moines – Republican
Claire Celsi of West Des Moines – Democrat
Connie Ryan of Des Moines – Democrat
(Democrat Matt McCoy, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection)
State Senator District 23
Herman C. Quirmbach of Ames — Democrat (incumbent)
Eric Cooper of Ames – Libertarian
State Senator District 25
Chad J. Buss of Parkersburg — Republican
Annette Sweeney of Alden — Republican
Tracy Freese of Dike — Democrat
(Republican Bill Dix had been the incumbent in this district. He resigned 3/12/18. A special election is also scheduled in the district on 4.10.18 to fill the remaining months of Dix’s term.)
State Senator District 27
Amanda Ragan of Mason City – Democrat (incumbent)
Shannon Latham of Sheffield – Republican
State Senator District 29
Tod Bowman of Maquoketa – Democrat (incumbent)
Carrie Koelker of Dyersville – Republican
State Senator District 31
Bill Dotzler of Waterloo – Democrat (incumbent)
State Senator District 33
Robert M. Hogg of Cedar Rapids — Democrat (incumbent)
Edward Bernie Hayes of Cedar Rapids – Republican
State Senator District 35
Todd Taylor of Cedar Rapids – Democrat
(Democrat Wally Horn of Cedar Rapids, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Senator District 37
Eric Dirth of Coralville – Democrat
Zach Wahls of Coralville – Democrat
Janice Weiner of Iowa City – Democrat
Imad Youssif of Coralville – Democrat
Carl A. Krambeck of Clarence – Libertarian
(Democrat Bob Dvorsky of Coralville, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Senator District 39
Kevin Kinney of Oxford — Democrat (incumbent)
Heather Hora of Washington — Republican
State Senator District 41
Daniel Cesar of Keosauqua – Republican
Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa – Democrat
Ed Malloy of Fairfield – Democrat
Mary S. Stewart of Ottumwa – Democrat
(Republican Mark Chelgren, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Senator District 43
Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City – Democrat (incumbent)
Patrick Joseph Wronkiewicz of Iowa City – Republican
State Senator District 45
Jim Lykam – Democrat (incumbent)
State Senator District 47
Roby Smith of Davenport – Republican (incumbent)
Marie Gleason of Bettendorf – Democrat
State Senator District 49
Rita Hart of Wheatland – Democrat (incumbent)
Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire – Republican
State Representative District 001
John H. Wills of Spirit Lake – Republican (incumbent)
Karen A. Larson of Spirit Lake – Democrat
State Representative District 002
Megan Lee Hess Jones of Sioux Rapids – Republican (incumbent)
Ryan Odor of Spencer – Democrat
State Representative District 003
Dan Huseman of Aurelia – Republican (incumbent)
State Representative District 004
Skyler Wheeler of Orange City – Republican (incumbent)
State Representative District 005
Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars – Republican
Joseph Small of Akron – Republican
Andrew Emanuel of Sioux City – Democrat
(Republican Chuck Holz, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection)
State Representative District 006
Jacob Bossman of Sioux City – Republican (incumbent)
Rita DeJong of Sioux City – Democrat
State Representative District 007
Tedd Gassman of Scarville – Republican (incumbent)
Debra Jensen of Forest City – Democrat
State Representative District 008
Terry Baxter of Garner – Republican (incumbent)
Connie Price of Britt – Democrat
State Representative District 009
Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge – Republican
Gary Waechter of Fort Dodge – Republican
Megan L. Srinivas of Fort Dodge – Democrat
(Democrat Helen Miller, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection)
State Representative District 010
Mike Sexton of Rockwell City – Republican (incumbent)
Tom Hoefling of Lohrville – Republican
Jake Ronald Thompson of Rockwell City – Democrat
State Representative District 011
Gary Worthan of Storm Lake – Republican (incumbent)
State Representative District 012
Brian Best of Glidden – Republican (incumbent)
Peter Leo of Manning – Democrat
State Representative District 013
Chris Hall of Sioux City – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 014
Timothy Kacena of Sioux City – Democrat (incumbent)
Robert Henderson of Sioux City – Republican
State Representative District 015
Charlie McConkey – Democrat (incumbent)
Sarah Abdouch of Council Bluffs – Republican
LeAnn L. Hughes of Council Bluffs – Republican
Mark L. Hunter of Carter Lake – Republican
State Representative District 016
Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs – Republican (incumbent)
Steve Gorman of Council Bluffs – Democrat
State Representative District 017
Matt W. Windschitl of Missouri Valley – Republican (incumbent)
Jan Creasman of Woodbine – Democrat
State Representative District 018
Steven Holt of Denison – Republican (incumbent)
State Representative District 019
Chris Hagenow of Windsor Heights – Republican (incumbent in District 43; he’s moving into District 19 to run in 2018)
Gregg Gustafson of Waukee – Democrat
(Republican Ralph Watts, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 020
Dodge Michael Perrigo of Redfield – Republican
Ray Bubba Sorensen of Greenfield – Republican
Warren Varley of Stuart – Democrat
(Republican Clel Baudler, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 021
Tom Moore of Griswold – Republican (incumbent)
Denise O’Brien of Atlantic – Democrat
State Representative District 022
Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs – Republican (incumbent)
Ray Stevens of Council Bluffs – Democrat
State Representative District 023
David Sieck of Glenwood – Republican (incumbent)
Tony Wernicke of Red Oak – Republican
Chuck Larson of Sidney – Democrat
State Representative District 024
Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr – Republican (incumbent)
James Uhlenkamp of Mount Ayr – Democrat
State Representative District 025
Stan Gustafson of Cumming – Republican (incumbent)
Ryan Marquardt of Winterset – Democrat
State Representative District 026
Scott Ourth of Ackworth — Democrat (incumbent)
Jeffrey M. Janssen of Carlisle – Republican
Rebel Snodgrass of Indianola – Republican
State Representative District 027
Joel Fry of Osceola – Republican (incumbent)
Richard Foster of Lamoni – Democrat
State Representative District 028
Jon Thorup of Knoxville – Republican
Jon Van Wyk of Sully – Republican
Ann M. Fields of Knoxville – Democrat
Zachary Pendroy of Monroe – Democrat
(Republican Greg Heartsill, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 029
Wes Breckenridge of Newton – Democrat (incumbent)
Ann Howell of Colfax – Republican
State Representative District 030
Zach Nunn of Bondurant – Republican (incumbent)
Kent A. Balduchi of Altoona – Democrat
Dan Nieland of Altoona – Democrat
State Representative District 031
Rick Olson of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
Tiffany Allison of Des Moines – Democrat
Heather A. Ryan of Des Moines – Democrat
State Representative District 032
Ruth Ann Gaines of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
William M. Charlier of Des Moines – Republican
State Representative District 033
Brian Meyer of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 034
Bruce Hunter of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
Marrianna Collins of Ankeny – Libertarian
State Representative District 035
Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 036
Marti Anderson of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 037
John Landon of Ankeny – Republican (incumbent)
Andrew Rasmussen of Ankeny – Democrat
State Representative District 038
Kevin Koester of Ankeny – Republican (incumbent)
Heather Matson of Ankeny – Democrat
Reyma McCoy McDeid of Des Moines – Democrat
State Representative District 039
Jake Highfill of Johnston – Republican (incumbent)
Karin Derry of Johnston – Democrat
State Representative District 040
John Forbes of Urbandale – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 041
Jo Oldson of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 042
Peter Cownie of West Des Moines – Republican (incumbent)
Ralph Haskins of West Des Moines – Republican
Kristin Sunde of West Des Moines – Democrat
State Representative District 043
Michael Boal of Windsor Heights – Republican
Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights – Democrat
(Republican Chris Hagenow, the incumbent in this district, is moving to district 19 to run in 2018.)
State Representative District 044
Anna Bergman of Waukee – Republican
Travis R. Grassel of Waukee – Republican
Kenan Judge of Waukee – Democrat
(Republican Rob Taylor, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 045
Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames – Democrat (incumbent)
Ben Brown of Ames – Republican
State Representative District 046
Lisa K Heddens of Ames – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 047
Donald J. Batt of Boone – Republican
Victoria Sinclair of Boone – Republican
Phil Thompson of Jefferson – Republican
David Weaver of Rippey – Democrat
Patrick A. Shaw of Boone – Libertarian
(Republican Chip Baltimore, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking relection.)
State Representative District 048
Robert P. Bacon of Slater – Republican (incumbent)
Tim Winter of Kelley – Democrat
State Representative District 049
Dave Deyoe of Nevada – Republican (incumbent)
Brenda Brink of Huxley – Democrat
John Evans of Huxley – Libertarian
State Representative District 050
Pat Grassley of New Hartford – Republican (incumbent)
Dennis Evans of Reinbeck – Democrat
State Representative District 051
Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood – Republican (incumbent)
Tim Knutson of Northwood – Democrat
State Representative District 052
Todd Prichard of Charles City – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 053
Sharon Steckman of Mason City – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 054
Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake – Republican (incumbent)
State Representative District 055
Michael Bergan of Dorchester – Republican (incumbent)
Kayla Koether of Decorah – Democrat
State Representative District 056
Dale Bolsinger of Colesburg – Republican
Lori Egan of Waukon – Democrat
Andy Kelleher of New Albin – Democrat
(Republican Kristi Hager, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 057
Shannon Lundgren of Peosta – Republican (incumbent)
Nancy Fett of Peosta – Democrat
Leo Gansen of Epworth – Democrat
Lucas J. Link of Dubuque – Libertarian
State Representative District 058
Andy McKean of Anamosa – Republican (incumbent)
Joe Oclon of Bellevue – Democrat
State Representative District 059
Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 060
Walt Rogers of Cedar Falls – Republican (incumbent)
Dave Williams of Cedar Falls – Democrat
State Representative District 061
Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 062
Ras Smith of Waterloo – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 063
Sandy Salmon of Janesville – Republican (incumbent)
Eric Stromberg of Waverly – Democrat
State Representative District 064
Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 065
Liz Bennett of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (incumbent)
George M. Olmsted of Cedar Rapids – Republican
State Representative District 066
Art Staed of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (incumbent)
Teresa Daubitz of Cedar Rapids – Republican
State Representative District 067
Ashley Hinson of Marion – Republican (incumbent)
Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids – Democrat
State Representative District 068
Randy Ray of Cedar Rapids – Republican
Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids – Democrat
Scott Foens of Marion – Democrat
(Republican Ken Rizer, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 069
Kirsten Running-Marquardt of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 070
Tracy Ehlert of Cedar Rapids – Democrat
(Democrat Todd Taylor, the incumbent in this district, is running for the state senate, in district 35.)
State Representative District 071
Mark Smith of Marshalltown – Democrat (incumbent)
James Perez of Marshalltown – Republican
State Representative District 072
Dean Fisher of Montour – Republican (incumbent)
John William Anderson of Tama – Democrat
Mindy Benson of Tama – Democrat
David Degner of Clutier – Democrat
Joycelyn George of Traer – Democrat
State Representative District 073
Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton – Republican (incumbent)
Jodi Clemens of West Branch – Democrat
State Representative District 074
Dave Jacoby of Coralville – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 075
Thomas Gerhold of Atkins – Republican
Paula Denison of Van Horne – Democrat
Doris A. Guilford of Van Horne – Democrat
Dennis R. Mathahs of Marengo – Democrat
John George of Marengo – Libertarian
(Republican Dawn Pettengill, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 076
David Maxwell of Gibson – Republican (incumbent)
Shawn M. Zierke of Homestead – Republican
Ann Egley of Williamsburg – Democrat
State Representative District 077
Amy Nielsen of North Liberty – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 078
Jarad Klein of Keota – Republican (incumbent)
Kimberly K Davis of Washington – Democrat
State Representative District 079
Dustin D. Hite of New Sharon – Republican
Samantha Keith of University Park – Democrat
Nicholas Ryan of Oskaloosa – Libertarian
(Republican Guy Vander Linden, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 080
Holly Brink of Oskaloosa – Republican
Richard Harold Keilig, Jr. of Moravia – Republican
Susan McDanel of Centerville – Democrat
(Republican Larry Sheets, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 081
Mary Gaskill of Ottumwa – Democrat (incumbent)
Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa Republican
State Representative District 082
Phil Miller of Fairfield – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 083
Jeffrey D. Reichman of Montrose – Republican
Michael Hardy of Keokuk – Democrat
Jeff Kurtz of Fort Madison – Democrat
Bob Morawitz of Fort Madison – Democrat
(Democrat Jerry Kearns, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 084
Martin Amos of Mt. Pleasant – Republican
Trevor Lynn of Brighton – Republican
Sheila Matheney of Mount Pleasant – Republican
Joe Mitchell of Des Moines – Republican
Jason Moats of Mt. Union – Democrat
(Republican Dave Heaton, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.)
State Representative District 085
Vicki Lensing of Iowa City – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 086
Mary Mascher – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 087
Democrat Dennis Cohoon of Burlington – Democrat (incumbent)
Tim Goodwin of Burlington – Republican
Travis A Inghram of Burlington – Republican
State Representative District 088
David Kerr of Morning Sun – Republican (incumbent)
Noah Canady of Muscatine – Democrat
Lanny Hillyard of Mediapolis – Democrat
State Representative District 089
Monica Kurth of Davenport – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 090
Cindy Winckler of Davenport – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 091
Gary Carlson of Muscatine – Republican (incumbent)
Laura J. Liegois of Muscatine – Democrat
State Representative District 092
Ross Paustian of Walcott – Republican (incumbent)
Jean Simpson of Davenport – Democrat
State Representative District 093
Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf – Democrat (incumbent)
State Representative District 094
Gary Mohr of Bettendorf – Republican (incumbent)
Joan Marttila of Bettendorf – Democrat
State Representative District 095
Louis J. Zumbach of Coggon – Republican (incumbent)
Christian Andrews of Mt. Vernon – Democrat
State Representative District 096
Lee Hein of Monticello – Republican (incumbent)
Reenie Montgomery of Manchester – Democrat
State Representative District 097
Norlin Mommsen of Dewitt – Republican (incumbent)
Tim McClimon of DeWitt – Democrat
David Melchert, Jr. of Grand Mound – Libertarian
State Representative District 098
Mary Wolfe of Clinton – Democrat (incumbent)
Reese R. Petersen of Clinton – Republican
State Representative District 099
Pauline Chilton of Dubuque – Republican
Brad Cavanagh of Dubuque – Republican
Pat Cullen of Dubuque – Republican
Lindsay James of Dubuque – Democrat
(Democrat Abby Finkenaur, the incumbent in this district, is running for congress.)
State Representative District 100
Charles Isenhart of Dubuque – Democrat (incumbent)
Hank Linden of Dubuque – Republican