Candidates submit paperwork for three party primaries in June

Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline has passed and we now know which candidates for statehouse, statewide and congressional offices submitted the paperwork required to have their names placed on June Primary ballots.

There’s a minimum number of petition signatures from Iowans that must be collected for each office a candidate is seeking. Third district congressional candidate Theresa Greenfield fired her campaign manager when he admitted he forged some of the signatures on her petitions, which were filed earlier this week.

Greenfield and a crew of supporters made an almost literal 11th hour dash Friday to collect signatures from residents in each of the 16 counties in the third congressional district and submit them just before the filing deadline.

In addition to Greenfield, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron Corbett and first district congressional candidate Courtney Rowe, a Democrat, submitted their petitions Friday afternoon. Corbett’s came in just an hour before the deadline.

The secretary of state’s staff will review the petitions from those three candidates on Monday to determine if they’re met the paperwork requirements. The next deadline in this process is next Friday, the 23rd. Rival campaigns and private citizens have until then to review the petitions from all the candidates and challenge any signatures that appear suspect.

Below is a list of all the candidates who submitted petitions to run in the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian Party Primaries on June 5th. The list notes which candidates are incumbents. It also notes the district where an incumbent is not seeking reelection.

First Congressional District

Rod Blum of Dubuque – Republican (incument) Abby Finkenaur of Dubuque – Democrat

Thomas Heckroth of Cedar Falls – Democrat

George Ramsey of Cedar Rapids – Democrat Second Congressional District

Dave Loebsack of Iowa City – Democrat (incumbent) Ginny Galigiuri of Osceola – Republican

Christopher Peters of Coralville – Republican Third Congressional District

David Young of Van Meter – Republican (incumbent) Cindy Axne of West Des Moines – Democrat

Pete D’Alessandro of Des Moines – Democrat

Eddie J. Mauro of Des Moines – Democrat Bryan Jack Holder of Council Bluffs – Libertarian Fourth Congressional District

Steve King of Kiron – Republican (incumbent)

Cyndi Hanson of Sioux City – Republican Leann Jacobsen of Spencer – Democrat

John Paschen of Ames – Democrat

J.D. Scholten of Sioux City – Democrat Charles Aldrich of Clarion – Libertarian Governor

Kim Reynolds of Osceola – Republican (incumbent) Nate Boulton of Des Moines – Democrat

Cathy Glasson of Coralville – Democrat

Fred Hubbell of Des Moines – Democrat

Andrea “Andy” McGuire of Des Moines – Democrat

John Norris of Des Moines – Democrat

Ross Wilburn of Ames – Democrat Marco Battaglia of Des Moines – Libertarian

Jake Porter of Council Bluffs – Libertarian Secretary of State

Paul Pate of Cedar Rapids – Republican (incumbent) Deidre DeJear of Des Moines – Democrat

Jim Mowrer of Des Moines – Democrat Auditor of State

Mary Mosiman of Nevada – Republican (incumbent) Rob Sand of Des Moines – Democrat Treasurer of State

Michael L. Fitzgerald of Des Moines – Democratic (incumbent) Secretary of Agriculture

Michael Naig of Des Moines – Republican (incumbent)

Ray Gaesser of Corning – Republican

Chad Ingels of Randalia – Republican

Craig Lang of Brooklyn – Republican

Dan Zumbach of Ryan – Republican Tim Gannon of Des Moines – Democrat Attorney General

Tom Miller of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) State Senator District 01

Brad D. Price of Spirit Lake – Republican

Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake – Republican

Jesse Wolfe of Emmetsburg – Republican (Incumbent in this district is former Republican David Johnson, who is registered as “no party” and has said he’s seeking reelection in November as an independent.) State Senator District 03

Jim Carlin of Sioux City – Republican (incumbent) Dave Dawson of Lawton – Democrat State Senator District 05

Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge – Republican (incumbent) John J. O’Brien of Fort Dodge – Democrat State Senator District 07

Steven Stokes of Sioux City – Republican Jackie Smith of Sioux City – Democrat (Republican Rick Bertrand, the incumbent in this distrrict, is not seeking reelection)



State Senator District 09

Jason Schultz of Schleswig – Republican (incumbent) State Senator District 11

Tom Shipley of Nodaway – Republican (incumbent) Sara Ramsey of Corning – Democrat State Senator District 13

Julian Garrett of Indianola – Republican (incumbent) Vicky Brenner of Winterset – Democrat State Senator District 15

Chaz Allen of Newton – Democrat (incumbent) Tim Shay of Newton – Republican State Senator District 17

Tony Bisignano of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) State Senator District 19

Jack Whitver of Ankeny — Republican (incumbent)

Brett H. Nelson of Saylor Township — Republican Amber Gustafson of Ankeny – Democrat State Senator District 21

Brian B. Bales of West Des Moines – Republican Claire Celsi of West Des Moines – Democrat

Connie Ryan of Des Moines – Democrat (Democrat Matt McCoy, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection) State Senator District 23

Herman C. Quirmbach of Ames — Democrat (incumbent) Eric Cooper of Ames – Libertarian State Senator District 25

Chad J. Buss of Parkersburg — Republican

Annette Sweeney of Alden — Republican Tracy Freese of Dike — Democrat (Republican Bill Dix had been the incumbent in this district. He resigned 3/12/18. A special election is also scheduled in the district on 4.10.18 to fill the remaining months of Dix’s term.) State Senator District 27

Amanda Ragan of Mason City – Democrat (incumbent) Shannon Latham of Sheffield – Republican State Senator District 29

Tod Bowman of Maquoketa – Democrat (incumbent) Carrie Koelker of Dyersville – Republican State Senator District 31

Bill Dotzler of Waterloo – Democrat (incumbent) State Senator District 33

Robert M. Hogg of Cedar Rapids — Democrat (incumbent) Edward Bernie Hayes of Cedar Rapids – Republican State Senator District 35

Todd Taylor of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (Democrat Wally Horn of Cedar Rapids, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Senator District 37

Eric Dirth of Coralville – Democrat

Zach Wahls of Coralville – Democrat

Janice Weiner of Iowa City – Democrat

Imad Youssif of Coralville – Democrat Carl A. Krambeck of Clarence – Libertarian (Democrat Bob Dvorsky of Coralville, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Senator District 39

Kevin Kinney of Oxford — Democrat (incumbent) Heather Hora of Washington — Republican State Senator District 41

Daniel Cesar of Keosauqua – Republican

Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa – Democrat Ed Malloy of Fairfield – Democrat

Mary S. Stewart of Ottumwa – Democrat (Republican Mark Chelgren, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Senator District 43

Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City – Democrat (incumbent) Patrick Joseph Wronkiewicz of Iowa City – Republican State Senator District 45

Jim Lykam – Democrat (incumbent) State Senator District 47

Roby Smith of Davenport – Republican (incumbent) Marie Gleason of Bettendorf – Democrat State Senator District 49

Rita Hart of Wheatland – Democrat (incumbent) Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire – Republican State Representative District 001

John H. Wills of Spirit Lake – Republican (incumbent) Karen A. Larson of Spirit Lake – Democrat State Representative District 002

Megan Lee Hess Jones of Sioux Rapids – Republican (incumbent) Ryan Odor of Spencer – Democrat State Representative District 003

Dan Huseman of Aurelia – Republican (incumbent) State Representative District 004

Skyler Wheeler of Orange City – Republican (incumbent) State Representative District 005

Thomas Jeneary of Le Mars – Republican

Joseph Small of Akron – Republican Andrew Emanuel of Sioux City – Democrat (Republican Chuck Holz, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection) State Representative District 006

Jacob Bossman of Sioux City – Republican (incumbent) Rita DeJong of Sioux City – Democrat State Representative District 007

Tedd Gassman of Scarville – Republican (incumbent) Debra Jensen of Forest City – Democrat State Representative District 008

Terry Baxter of Garner – Republican (incumbent) Connie Price of Britt – Democrat State Representative District 009

Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge – Republican

Gary Waechter of Fort Dodge – Republican Megan L. Srinivas of Fort Dodge – Democrat



(Democrat Helen Miller, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection) State Representative District 010

Mike Sexton of Rockwell City – Republican (incumbent)

Tom Hoefling of Lohrville – Republican Jake Ronald Thompson of Rockwell City – Democrat State Representative District 011

Gary Worthan of Storm Lake – Republican (incumbent) State Representative District 012

Brian Best of Glidden – Republican (incumbent) Peter Leo of Manning – Democrat State Representative District 013

Chris Hall of Sioux City – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 014

Timothy Kacena of Sioux City – Democrat (incumbent) Robert Henderson of Sioux City – Republican State Representative District 015

Charlie McConkey – Democrat (incumbent) Sarah Abdouch of Council Bluffs – Republican

LeAnn L. Hughes of Council Bluffs – Republican

Mark L. Hunter of Carter Lake – Republican State Representative District 016

Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs – Republican (incumbent) Steve Gorman of Council Bluffs – Democrat State Representative District 017

Matt W. Windschitl of Missouri Valley – Republican (incumbent) Jan Creasman of Woodbine – Democrat State Representative District 018

Steven Holt of Denison – Republican (incumbent) State Representative District 019

Chris Hagenow of Windsor Heights – Republican (incumbent in District 43; he’s moving into District 19 to run in 2018) Gregg Gustafson of Waukee – Democrat (Republican Ralph Watts, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 020

Dodge Michael Perrigo of Redfield – Republican

Ray Bubba Sorensen of Greenfield – Republican Warren Varley of Stuart – Democrat (Republican Clel Baudler, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 021

Tom Moore of Griswold – Republican (incumbent) Denise O’Brien of Atlantic – Democrat State Representative District 022

Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs – Republican (incumbent) Ray Stevens of Council Bluffs – Democrat State Representative District 023

David Sieck of Glenwood – Republican (incumbent)

Tony Wernicke of Red Oak – Republican Chuck Larson of Sidney – Democrat State Representative District 024

Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr – Republican (incumbent) James Uhlenkamp of Mount Ayr – Democrat State Representative District 025

Stan Gustafson of Cumming – Republican (incumbent) Ryan Marquardt of Winterset – Democrat State Representative District 026

Scott Ourth of Ackworth — Democrat (incumbent) Jeffrey M. Janssen of Carlisle – Republican

Rebel Snodgrass of Indianola – Republican State Representative District 027

Joel Fry of Osceola – Republican (incumbent) Richard Foster of Lamoni – Democrat State Representative District 028

Jon Thorup of Knoxville – Republican

Jon Van Wyk of Sully – Republican Ann M. Fields of Knoxville – Democrat

Zachary Pendroy of Monroe – Democrat (Republican Greg Heartsill, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 029

Wes Breckenridge of Newton – Democrat (incumbent) Ann Howell of Colfax – Republican State Representative District 030

Zach Nunn of Bondurant – Republican (incumbent) Kent A. Balduchi of Altoona – Democrat

Dan Nieland of Altoona – Democrat State Representative District 031

Rick Olson of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent)

Tiffany Allison of Des Moines – Democrat

Heather A. Ryan of Des Moines – Democrat State Representative District 032

Ruth Ann Gaines of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) William M. Charlier of Des Moines – Republican State Representative District 033

Brian Meyer of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 034

Bruce Hunter of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) Marrianna Collins of Ankeny – Libertarian State Representative District 035

Ako Abdul-Samad of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 036

Marti Anderson of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 037

John Landon of Ankeny – Republican (incumbent) Andrew Rasmussen of Ankeny – Democrat State Representative District 038

Kevin Koester of Ankeny – Republican (incumbent) Heather Matson of Ankeny – Democrat

Reyma McCoy McDeid of Des Moines – Democrat State Representative District 039

Jake Highfill of Johnston – Republican (incumbent) Karin Derry of Johnston – Democrat State Representative District 040

John Forbes of Urbandale – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 041

Jo Oldson of Des Moines – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 042

Peter Cownie of West Des Moines – Republican (incumbent)

Ralph Haskins of West Des Moines – Republican Kristin Sunde of West Des Moines – Democrat State Representative District 043

Michael Boal of Windsor Heights – Republican Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights – Democrat (Republican Chris Hagenow, the incumbent in this district, is moving to district 19 to run in 2018.) State Representative District 044

Anna Bergman of Waukee – Republican

Travis R. Grassel of Waukee – Republican Kenan Judge of Waukee – Democrat (Republican Rob Taylor, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 045

Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames – Democrat (incumbent) Ben Brown of Ames – Republican State Representative District 046

Lisa K Heddens of Ames – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 047

Donald J. Batt of Boone – Republican

Victoria Sinclair of Boone – Republican

Phil Thompson of Jefferson – Republican David Weaver of Rippey – Democrat Patrick A. Shaw of Boone – Libertarian (Republican Chip Baltimore, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking relection.) State Representative District 048

Robert P. Bacon of Slater – Republican (incumbent) Tim Winter of Kelley – Democrat State Representative District 049

Dave Deyoe of Nevada – Republican (incumbent) Brenda Brink of Huxley – Democrat John Evans of Huxley – Libertarian State Representative District 050

Pat Grassley of New Hartford – Republican (incumbent) Dennis Evans of Reinbeck – Democrat State Representative District 051

Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood – Republican (incumbent) Tim Knutson of Northwood – Democrat State Representative District 052

Todd Prichard of Charles City – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 053

Sharon Steckman of Mason City – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 054

Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake – Republican (incumbent) State Representative District 055

Michael Bergan of Dorchester – Republican (incumbent) Kayla Koether of Decorah – Democrat State Representative District 056

Dale Bolsinger of Colesburg – Republican Lori Egan of Waukon – Democrat

Andy Kelleher of New Albin – Democrat (Republican Kristi Hager, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 057

Shannon Lundgren of Peosta – Republican (incumbent) Nancy Fett of Peosta – Democrat

Leo Gansen of Epworth – Democrat Lucas J. Link of Dubuque – Libertarian State Representative District 058

Andy McKean of Anamosa – Republican (incumbent) Joe Oclon of Bellevue – Democrat State Representative District 059

Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 060

Walt Rogers of Cedar Falls – Republican (incumbent) Dave Williams of Cedar Falls – Democrat State Representative District 061

Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 062

Ras Smith of Waterloo – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 063

Sandy Salmon of Janesville – Republican (incumbent) Eric Stromberg of Waverly – Democrat State Representative District 064

Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 065

Liz Bennett of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (incumbent) George M. Olmsted of Cedar Rapids – Republican State Representative District 066

Art Staed of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (incumbent) Teresa Daubitz of Cedar Rapids – Republican State Representative District 067

Ashley Hinson of Marion – Republican (incumbent) Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids – Democrat State Representative District 068

Randy Ray of Cedar Rapids – Republican Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids – Democrat

Scott Foens of Marion – Democrat (Republican Ken Rizer, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 069

Kirsten Running-Marquardt of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 070

Tracy Ehlert of Cedar Rapids – Democrat (Democrat Todd Taylor, the incumbent in this district, is running for the state senate, in district 35.) State Representative District 071

Mark Smith of Marshalltown – Democrat (incumbent) James Perez of Marshalltown – Republican State Representative District 072

Dean Fisher of Montour – Republican (incumbent) John William Anderson of Tama – Democrat

Mindy Benson of Tama – Democrat

David Degner of Clutier – Democrat

Joycelyn George of Traer – Democrat State Representative District 073

Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton – Republican (incumbent) Jodi Clemens of West Branch – Democrat State Representative District 074

Dave Jacoby of Coralville – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 075

Thomas Gerhold of Atkins – Republican Paula Denison of Van Horne – Democrat

Doris A. Guilford of Van Horne – Democrat

Dennis R. Mathahs of Marengo – Democrat John George of Marengo – Libertarian (Republican Dawn Pettengill, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 076

David Maxwell of Gibson – Republican (incumbent)

Shawn M. Zierke of Homestead – Republican Ann Egley of Williamsburg – Democrat State Representative District 077

Amy Nielsen of North Liberty – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 078

Jarad Klein of Keota – Republican (incumbent) Kimberly K Davis of Washington – Democrat State Representative District 079

Dustin D. Hite of New Sharon – Republican Samantha Keith of University Park – Democrat Nicholas Ryan of Oskaloosa – Libertarian (Republican Guy Vander Linden, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 080

Holly Brink of Oskaloosa – Republican

Richard Harold Keilig, Jr. of Moravia – Republican Susan McDanel of Centerville – Democrat (Republican Larry Sheets, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 081

Mary Gaskill of Ottumwa – Democrat (incumbent) Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa Republican State Representative District 082

Phil Miller of Fairfield – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 083

Jeffrey D. Reichman of Montrose – Republican Michael Hardy of Keokuk – Democrat

Jeff Kurtz of Fort Madison – Democrat

Bob Morawitz of Fort Madison – Democrat (Democrat Jerry Kearns, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 084

Martin Amos of Mt. Pleasant – Republican

Trevor Lynn of Brighton – Republican

Sheila Matheney of Mount Pleasant – Republican

Joe Mitchell of Des Moines – Republican Jason Moats of Mt. Union – Democrat (Republican Dave Heaton, the incumbent in this district, is not seeking reelection.) State Representative District 085

Vicki Lensing of Iowa City – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 086

Mary Mascher – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 087

Democrat Dennis Cohoon of Burlington – Democrat (incumbent) Tim Goodwin of Burlington – Republican

Travis A Inghram of Burlington – Republican State Representative District 088

David Kerr of Morning Sun – Republican (incumbent) Noah Canady of Muscatine – Democrat

Lanny Hillyard of Mediapolis – Democrat State Representative District 089

Monica Kurth of Davenport – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 090

Cindy Winckler of Davenport – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 091

Gary Carlson of Muscatine – Republican (incumbent) Laura J. Liegois of Muscatine – Democrat State Representative District 092

Ross Paustian of Walcott – Republican (incumbent) Jean Simpson of Davenport – Democrat State Representative District 093

Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf – Democrat (incumbent) State Representative District 094

Gary Mohr of Bettendorf – Republican (incumbent) Joan Marttila of Bettendorf – Democrat State Representative District 095

Louis J. Zumbach of Coggon – Republican (incumbent) Christian Andrews of Mt. Vernon – Democrat State Representative District 096

Lee Hein of Monticello – Republican (incumbent) Reenie Montgomery of Manchester – Democrat State Representative District 097

Norlin Mommsen of Dewitt – Republican (incumbent) Tim McClimon of DeWitt – Democrat David Melchert, Jr. of Grand Mound – Libertarian State Representative District 098

Mary Wolfe of Clinton – Democrat (incumbent) Reese R. Petersen of Clinton – Republican State Representative District 099

Pauline Chilton of Dubuque – Republican

Brad Cavanagh of Dubuque – Republican

Pat Cullen of Dubuque – Republican Lindsay James of Dubuque – Democrat (Democrat Abby Finkenaur, the incumbent in this district, is running for congress.) State Representative District 100

Charles Isenhart of Dubuque – Democrat (incumbent) Hank Linden of Dubuque – Republican