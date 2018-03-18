Drake’s season ends with loss at Northern Colorado

Drake sliced a 14-point deficit to five in the final six minutes before falling to Northern Colorado, 81-72, Sunday afternoon in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

Nick McGlynn led the Bulldogs with a career-high 24 points to record his second-straight 20-point game and his third of the season. However, the Bulldogs had no answer for UNC’s Andre Spight’s 21 points or Jordan Davis’ 12-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance. Tanner Morgan added 19 points for the Bears.

“I thought we came out decent, but didn’t have the fight we needed tonight,” said Drake head coach Niko Medved. “But what I think about with this group, is I think about what they’ve done in changing the energy in this program. That is so much bigger than any one game. I’m really proud of them and it’s been a great year.”

McGlynn’s scoring came on 9-of-13 shooting and Reed Timmer added 20 points to cap his historic career at Drake with 2,000 career points. The Bulldogs close the season with a record of 17-17.



