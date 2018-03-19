Ivanka Trump to visit Iowa educational center today

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to President Trump, is scheduled to visit Iowa today.

Trump and Governor Kim Reynolds will visit a center in Waukee where high school students gain professional experience by working on high-tech projects for local businesses. It’s the same center Apple CEO Tim Cook visited last August.

Last Friday, Ivanka Trump said in a written statement she and Reynolds “have worked closely on a number of workforce development initiatives.” Trump said her visit to Iowa is meant to “highlight how important” workforce development and the president’s infrastructure plan are to “unleashing the economy and promoting…prosperity.”

Trump and Iowa’s governor will host a roundtable discussion today with some of the students working on high-tech projects for local Iowa businesses. Educators and state officials will also be part of the discussion.