One dead after shooting at a Cedar Rapids home

Police in Cedar Rapids say a “domestic situation” early this morning on the city’s southeast side left one man dead and another injured.

Investigators believe a 30 year old man shot himself and later died – after he shot a 35 year old man inside a home. The man inside the home is expected to survive.

Police say the 30-year-old man had a prior relationship with a woman living in the home. The woman and several children were in the home at the time, but none of them were not injured. None of the names have been released.