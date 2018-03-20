Ellingson and Wagner to leave Iowa basketball program

Two players are leaving the Iowa basketball program. Redshirt junior guard Brady Ellingson will earn his degree in May and become a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play next season. The Wisconsin native played in 26 games this past season and averaged just under three points per game. Junior forward Ahmad Wagner is leaving with the hopes of playing college football. The Ohio native was a three sport standout in high school and earned all-state honors as a receiver his senior season.

“I have had recent discussions with my family and the coaching staff, and ultimately decided to leave the Hawkeye basketball program and end my college basketball career so I can finish my collegiate eligibility playing football,” said Wagner. “A person of strong faith, I am following God’s plan and I am eager for this next chapter. I leave the Iowa men’s basketball team with new friendships and incredible memories that I will forever treasure. I want to thank coach McCaffery, staff, and teammates for helping me grow both as a basketball player and person.

“My plan now is to train and get my body into football shape so I can be ready for when I decide where I will finish my athletic and academic goals. Thank-you Hawkeye nation for your support and welcoming me when I first stepped onto campus.”

Wagner appeared in 30 games this past season for the Hawkeyes.